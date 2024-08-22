Drunk Officer Robbed of Gun and Valuables by Boda Boda Riders Along Eastern Bypass

A police officer lost his firearm and valuables to unknown assailants riding on a boda boda after a night of drinking along the Eastern Bypass.

According to a police report, Police Constable Peter Mburu visited a bar in Mihango near the National Police College Campus with friends around 9:30 p.m. After spending time at the bar, the group moved to another nearby establishment, where they continued drinking until 2:00 a.m. before parting ways.

On his way to his parents’ residence at Green Court in Mihang’o, Officer Mburu encountered two men on a motorbike. Following a confrontation, the boda boda riders stole his Ceska pistol, loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, as well as his wallet containing a certificate of appointment, bank cards, and a mobile phone.

The officer reported the theft at a nearby station. Officers from Mihang’o and the DCI Kayole team responded, visiting both the scene and the two bars the officer had frequented that night.

They also visited Officer Mburu’s parents’ residence, where his wife confirmed that he had left home armed that morning.

The intoxicated officer was taken into custody to assist with the investigation. During questioning, he could not pinpoint the location of the incident and had visible bruises on his mouth, elbows, and right knee, along with torn trousers and a t-shirt.

Investigations are ongoing to recover the stolen firearm.