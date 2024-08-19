Ruto Increases University Scholarships to 95% for Vulnerable Students

President William Ruto has assured that no student will miss out on scholarships under the new funding model, which will provide 95% scholarships to learners from vulnerable families.

Speaking at the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton’s 42nd graduation ceremony in Nandi County on Sunday, Ruto announced the government’s decision to increase scholarship coverage from 80% to 95%.

Ruto emphasized that this model is a deliberate effort by his administration to support children from vulnerable families, recognizing their need for affirmative action. He pointed out that unlike previous programs, this new model focuses on students rather than universities, ensuring that every student benefits.

“I’m convinced that we need a funding model centered on students, not universities—a model that ensures no student is left out and acknowledges the need for affirmative action for children from vulnerable families. We are raising scholarships from 80% to 95%. This is the right approach,” Ruto said.

The President acknowledged that his administration’s decision might face opposition but reassured parents that they would come to appreciate the model over time. The new funding model supports learners in both public universities and Technical Vocational Education and Training Institutions (TVETs) through a combination of loans and scholarships.

Ruto also lauded the significant growth in technical institutions, stating, “Today, we have expanded the TVET ecosystem to 700,000 students. We are making tremendous progress.”

The New University Funding Model Bands: