Apply Now: Public Service Internship Programme Opens for 2024/2025 Intake

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the recruitment of interns for Cohort 7 under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) for the Financial Year 2024/2025. This initiative offers college graduates the chance to gain practical experience and develop skills to enhance their employment, networking, and entrepreneurial prospects.

Launched in 2013, PSIP bridges the gap between academic knowledge and real-world work. The program provides hands-on experience in various fields such as administration, human resource management, records management, accounting, ICT, finance, public communication, supply chain management, economics, agriculture, agricultural engineering, and civil engineering. Interns are deployed to different ministries and government departments, where they can apply their academic knowledge and gain valuable insights.

Since its inception, PSIP has benefited over 25,200 interns, offering them essential skills and experience. The program aims to prepare young graduates for successful careers by immersing them in practical work environments.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must:

Hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Have graduated no earlier than 2018.

Be proficient in computer skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Interns will:

Complete tasks assigned by their supervisors.

Document the skills acquired during the internship.

Participate in mentorship activities and additional program responsibilities.

Duration and Stipend

The internship will last twelve months and is non-renewable. Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Sh25,000.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible graduates can apply through the PSC job portal at www.publicservice.go.ke or www.psckjobs.go.ke. The deadline for applications is September 2, 2024.