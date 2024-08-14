Nairobi Leads as Auditor-General Reports Kes.12B in Stalled Projects Across 10 Counties

A new report by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu reveals that projects worth at least Kes. 12 billion across about 10 counties have stalled, fallen behind schedule, or remained idle after completion, denying residents the anticipated benefits.

The report highlights that these stalled projects include the construction of health centers, roads, early childhood education (ECDE) classrooms, residences for governors and their deputies, and stadiums.

According to the report for the financial year ending June 30, 2023, the affected counties are Nairobi, Kiambu, Baringo, Nakuru, Turkana, West Pokot, Tana River, Kitui, Nyamira, and Trans Nzoia.

Several factors contribute to the stalled state of these projects, including non-payment, the use of contractors lacking the necessary capacity, and disputes over tenders.

Nairobi leads with stalled projects totaling Kes.1.36 billion, followed by Kiambu, which has Kes. 1.23 billion worth of stalled projects. In Nairobi, most of the halted projects involve hospitals.

Nairobi Stalled Projects

The report notes, “A review of construction projects undertaken by the County Executive of Nairobi City revealed that projects costing Kes. 1.36 billion, specifically for constructing various hospitals, had stalled.”

The report further discloses that a contractor assigned to build three health facilities for Kes. 869 million failed to complete any of the projects. These include the Pumwani Lucky Summer Dispensary, Pumwani Majengo Health Centre, and Gumba/Mabatini Dispensary.

The report states, “A physical inspection of these projects on September 28 and 29, 2023, revealed that they were incomplete and unlabelled. The perimeter wall for Pumwani Majengo Health Centre was not finished, and the Lucky Summer Dispensary had barely started and is in a dilapidated state.”

Despite these issues, the same contractor received a new contract for construction work at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Phase II, valued at Kes. 344,100,000. This project also stalled after a payment of Kes. 165,099,105.

Kiambu Stalled Projects

In Kiambu, projects worth over Kes. 1.23 billion have either stalled or missed their completion deadlines. These projects include the construction of a four-storey hospital block at Bibirioni Level 4 Hospital for Kes. 285.99 million, a three-storey medical ward block at Tigoni Sub-County Hospital for Kes. 160.74 million, and a three-storey medical ward at Lari Sub-County Hospital for Kes. 191.80 million.

Additional stalled projects include a four-storey Type II medical ward at Wangige Health Centre for Kes. 220.28 million and Central Commodity Stores at Ruiru Level 4 Hospital for Kes. 41.97 million.

The report indicates that the contractor for the Wangige Health Centre project had not been on site since March 2023, with no explanation provided for the abandonment.