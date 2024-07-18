Impeachment Motion Filed Against Governor Mwangaza for Third Time

Meru County Assembly has tabled a fresh impeachment motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza, marking the third attempt to oust the first-term governor.

On Wednesday, Deputy Majority Leader Zipporah Kinya presented the impeachment motion on the floor of the House.

Ward Representatives seeking Mwangaza’s removal have accused the governor of three main offenses: gross violation of the Constitution, gross violations of national and county laws, and abuse of office.

The notice of motion stated, “The discreditable acts have exposed the Office of the Governor, the Office of the Deputy Governor, the Assembly and its leadership, and the people of Meru County to national shame, scandal, embarrassment, ridicule, and disgrace.”

Among the accusations, Governor Mwangaza faces allegations of failing to appoint chairpersons for various boards, including the Meru County Revenue Board and the Meru Microfinance Corporation. She is also accused of illegally revoking Virginia Miriti’s appointment as county secretary without securing the required 75% vote from Meru MCAs.

Furthermore, Mwangaza is accused of paying emergency call allowances to 161 doctors and medical officers at incorrect rates, leading to an overpayment of Kes. 74.3 million. She allegedly used a manual payroll to disburse Kes. 102.9 million in personnel emoluments.

Additionally, Mwangaza is accused of employing at least 111 personal staff, which Kinya claims has increased the wage bill by over Kes. 500 million.

Governor Mwangaza also faces criticism for paying a staff member his full salary and benefits while he was in remand for a murder case.

Kinya highlighted that public petitions have been presented to the county assembly, including petition No. 5 of 2023 brought by 1,611 members of the public. These petitions, along with statements sought by county assembly members, detailed various gross violations and instances of abuse of office by the governor.

The county assembly has made recommendations based on these violations.

Kinya stated that multiple reconciliation efforts to address the concerns raised by the public and county assembly members have failed, prompting the new ouster motion.

The deputy majority leader claimed that the governor’s continued tenure has hindered efficient service delivery to Meru County residents and brought disrepute to her office, the deputy governor’s office, the assembly, its leadership, and the people of Meru.

“Hon Speaker, the assembly therefore resolves to impeach the governor of Meru under Article 181 of the Constitution, Section 33 of the County Governments Act, and Standing Order No. 65 of the Standing Orders of the Assembly,” Kinya said.