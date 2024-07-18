Mudavadi Assumes Interim CS Role Across 21 Ministries

On Wednesday, President William Ruto appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as acting Cabinet Secretary across all 21 ministries.

The decision, announced in a gazette notice dated July 11, 2024, came after the dismissal of all cabinet secretaries and the Attorney General.

“The gazette notice dated July 11 assigns Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H., as the Acting Cabinet Secretary in all vacant ministerial portfolios, in accordance with Article 152 (5) (a) of the Constitution,” the notice stated.

President Ruto also officially gazetted the removal of the 21 Cabinet Secretaries who were dismissed last week.

Notably, Prime CS Mudavadi, overseeing the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs docket, retained his position following the cabinet purge.

Ruto explained his decision to dissolve the Cabinet as a result of “reflection, careful listening to the voice of the Kenyan people, and a comprehensive assessment of the Cabinet’s performance, achievements, and challenges.”

Now, the nation anticipates President Ruto’s announcement of his second cabinet.

On Sunday, he urged Kenyans to pray for him, emphasizing his dedication to conducting a thorough search for new cabinet members.

Process of Cabinet Appointment

The Process of Cabinet Appointment begins with the President nominating individuals for cabinet positions, which are then formally presented to the National Assembly.

The House Business Committee selects members to serve on the Appointment Committee, responsible for scrutinizing the nominees’ qualifications, experience, integrity, and background. The committee meticulously evaluates how each nominee’s expertise aligns with the responsibilities of their prospective ministry.

Following their vetting process, the committee submits a report on each nominee to the entire house, recommending either approval or rejection.

Upon appointment, each Cabinet Secretary assumes office by taking an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya, pledging to uphold the Constitution as outlined in the Third Schedule.