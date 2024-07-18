Investigation Underway into Judge Daniel Ogembo’s Mysterious Death in Siaya

Police in Siaya County have launched an investigation into the death of Siaya High Court Presiding Judge Daniel Ogembo, found dead in his home on Wednesday. His driver discovered the body when he arrived to pick him up for work in the morning.

Justice Ogembo worked until the close of business the day before and was dropped off at his house in Siaya town. The following morning, the driver found the door locked and received no response after multiple calls to Justice Ogembo’s phone.

A police report stated, “He found the door locked from inside after numerous calls went unanswered.”

The driver alerted other Judiciary staff, who arrived with security personnel. They broke down the door and found Justice Ogembo’s lifeless body on his bed.

Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo confirmed the incident and noted that the investigation aims to determine the cause of death, including conducting postmortem examinations.

“It is true, the body was found inside his house, can’t say much at this point, let’s give the investigating officers time to carry out their work,” he said.

Justice Ogembo had served in Siaya for the past two years, having taken over from Lady Justice Roseline Aburili.