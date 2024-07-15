From Addiction to Matrimony: Pastor Dorcas Celebrates Marriage of Reformed Addict in Kiambu

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the spouse of the Deputy President, proudly reports that the boy child program is gaining momentum. Over the weekend, a reformed addict from her program, John Mwangi, married Mary Njeri in Limuru, Kiambu County.

Pastor Dorcas attended the wedding and shared her joy, saying, “I am happy to see my boy child here, married. I cried when I heard his testimony about how his twin brother died. He would have been here celebrating this wedding with us.”

She expressed deep concern about the severe alcohol problem in the country. “There is a big alcohol problem in our country, and to lose one is just too much for me,” she said.

Dorcas further urged women nationwide to advocate for boys and men struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. Citing scripture, she emphasized the crucial role women play in combating the harmful agenda that leads to the deaths of men.

“Women must rise and seek the boy child who is lost. The enemy (devil) knows that a woman cannot be fruitful unless they have a man by their side, and he therefore seeks to kill the man. We must not sit back and allow this to happen,” she added.

A group of reformed men, beneficiaries of the community-based rehabilitation program, participated in the wedding. They helped usher guests and ensure the event ran smoothly.

Clergy also attended the event to support these unions. Archbishop Gerry Kibarabara spoke on behalf of the clergy, emphasizing the importance of family values, forgiveness, and collaboration in building strong homes.

Anne Njeri, Vice Chair of Nacada, expressed her joy at witnessing the union. As a former alcoholic, she declared that “sobriety is possible.” She encouraged those struggling with addiction to seek change.

“Recovery is possible. For someone in addiction, we say they are down but not out. I drank changaa and other substances, but I am now 19 years sober,” she shared.

Since completing rehabilitation from alcohol, Mwangi started a business selling animal feeds. He also invested in a vehicle to transport the feeds to customers.

This wedding marks the second union under the Boy Child program led by Pastor Dorcas. The first wedding took place in Githunguri, Kiambu County, where both the bride and groom were reformed addicts from the community-based rehabilitation program.