Nairobi Fuel Prices Drop as EPRA Lowers Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene Rates

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a decrease in the prices of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene. Super petrol prices have dropped by Kes.1 per litre, diesel by Kes.1.50 per litre, and kerosene by Kes.1.30 per litre.

In a statement released on Sunday, EPRA detailed the new prices effective from July 15 to August 14.

In Nairobi County, a litre of super petrol will cost Kes.188.84, diesel will be priced at Kes.171.60, and kerosene will retail at Kes.161.75.

Mombasa will see super petrol priced at Kes.185.56 per litre, diesel at Kes.168.43, and kerosene at Kes.158.70. In Kisumu, motorists will pay Kes.188.66 for super petrol, Kes.171.81 for diesel, and Kes.162.04 for kerosene.

In Nakuru, the prices for super petrol, diesel, and kerosene will be Kes.187.90, Kes.171.04, and Kes.161.27 per litre, respectively. In Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, super petrol will cost Kes.188.67 per litre, diesel will be priced at Kes.171.81, and kerosene will retail at Kes.162.04 per litre.

These prices include the 16 percent value-added tax (VAT) as stipulated in the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act of 2020, and the revised excise duty rates adjusted for inflation according to Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

In the previous review, EPRA had reduced the prices of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene by larger margins—Kes.3, Kes.6.08, and Kes.5.71 per litre, respectively. These reductions were attributed to a decrease in landing costs and the stabilization of the Kenyan shilling against the dollar.

In Nairobi, prior to the latest review, the prices for super petrol, diesel, and kerosene were Kes.189.84, Kes.173.10, and Kes.163.05 per litre, respectively.

EPRA explained that the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased by 4.65 percent, dropping from $750.95 per cubic metre in May to $716.03 in June.

The average landed cost of diesel also decreased by 1.19 percent, from $690.99 to $682.73.

However, the landed cost of kerosene increased by 2.01 percent, from $679.14 to $692.80.