Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Commits to Boychild Advocacy Despite Budget Cut

Second Lady Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has affirmed her resolve to continue her projects despite the budget for her office being scrapped.

On Friday, President William Ruto eliminated the budgetary allocation for the office of the First Lady, as well as for the spouses of the Deputy President and the Prime Cabinet Secretary. He stated that this was part of the government’s austerity measures following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, 2024, which slashed Kes. 346 billion.

Pastor Dorcas emphasized that despite the withdrawal of her budget, she will continue to champion the causes of the boychild and victims of drugs and alcohol. She noted that these projects began long before she assumed the role of Second Lady.

“It is okay that the country doesn’t want the Second Lady to have a budget, but I will continue to fight for the boychild even without it,” she said on Sunday when she accompanied Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to PEFA Church Kiamariga in Nyeri County.

“That is a vision and passion I have for the boychild. I cannot stop because I started this mission even before I was in office. I believe you and I can make a difference together.”

And in a long statement on X, Pastor Dorcas reiterated her commitment to serving the nation, saying she feels called by God to fulfill this purpose. She emphasized that divine purpose is essential for fulfilling one’s destiny.

Drawing inspiration from 2 Chronicles 24:24, she said, “Among those purposes is to serve God. Learn to give to God, it should cost you something.”