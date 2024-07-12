Cabinet Dismissal Insufficient, Ruto Should Fall on his Sword – Omtatah

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has called for the complete resignation of the entire government following President Ruto’s decision to dismiss his entire Cabinet, except for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

While announcing the Cabinet dismissal on Thursday, Ruto explained that his decision was based on reflections and feedback from Kenyans.

Addressing the Senate on Thursday, Omtatah emphasized the necessity of fully dissolving the government.

“I hear the cabinet has been dissolved or stuff like that, that is like putting balm on a wound, what we demand and what I think is that the entire Kenya Kwanza Administration led by President Ruto must vacate power,” he asserted.

He underscored that the call for the President’s resignation is not trivial. “The ball stops with him and the call the President should go is a call that must be applied. Justice is crying out, our children have died something that has never happened in this country and the President cannot continue sitting in power when the children have died,” Omtatah added.

Omtatah stated that anything less than the President’s resignation would not suffice to achieve justice for those who died during the protests.

“If the President values this country, he should do the honourable thing and fall on his sword,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, principal secretaries will oversee ministry affairs until a new cabinet is appointed.

The President announced that forming the new cabinet will follow extensive consultations across various sectors.