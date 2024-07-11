President Ruto Fires Entire Cabinet, Attorney General.. Prime CS Mudavadi Spared

In a sweeping move that promises to send shockwaves through Kenya’s political landscape, President William Ruto has this afternoon dissolved his Cabinet, effectively dismissing all Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney General. The decision, however, spares Prime Cabinet Secretary & Minister for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi from the purge.

This heavily anticipated announcement came on the backdrop of anti-government protesters, who have threatened to continue their protests until drastic action is taken.

Still, few imagined the president sacking all his ministers, with the general consensus being that only some would be showed the door.

The President further announced that ministry operations will continue under the stewardship of Principal Secretaries and other key officials, ensuring uninterrupted government function. This interim arrangement will persist until a new cabinet is appointed following what Ruto described as “extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations.”

“I have decided to dismiss with immediate effect all cabinet secretaries and attorney general of the Cabinet of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs,” President Ruto stated, adding that the office of the Deputy President remains unaffected.

The dissolution comes as part of Ruto’s struggles to appease to Kenyans by overcoming the mounting debt and increasing domestic resources, without raising further taxes.

President Ruto envisions a “broad-based government” capable of implementing what he termed “radical programmes” to confront these challenges. This has been interpreted by some to mean the return of a handshake arrangement.

In his statement, Ruto outlined ambitious goals for his future cabinet, emphasizing the need to “slay the dragon of corruption” and create a more streamlined, cost-effective, and efficient government structure. He specifically mentioned plans to eliminate wastage and unnecessary duplication among government agencies.

The move has raised questions about the potential political realignments that may emerge from the consultations Ruto has promised. As the nation awaits the formation of a new cabinet, all eyes will be on the President’s next steps and the individuals he chooses to lead Kenya’s ministries in this new era of governance.

It also remains to be seen whether Ruto’s move to dissolve his cabinet will be enough to appease to Kenyans planning on continuing their nationwide demos.

Here’s the list of Cabinet Secretaries let go.

(I) Njuguna Ndung’u: National Treasury and Planning

(II) Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen: Roads and Transport

(III) Aisha Jumwa: Gender, Culture, the Arts & Heritage

(IV) Aden Duale: Defence

(V) Alice Wahome: Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development

(VI) Hon (Dr.) Alfred Mutua, EGH: Tourism & Wildlife

(VII) Moses K. Kuria, HSC: Public Service, Performance & Delivery Management

(VIII) Rebecca Miano: Investments, Trade & Industry

(IX) Kithure Kindiki: Interior and National Administration

(X) Roselinda Soipan Tuya: Environment and Forestry

(XI) Zachariah Mwangi Njeru: Water, Sanitation & Irrigation

(XII) Peninah Malonza, OGW: East African Community, The ASALs & Regional Development

(XIII) Mithika Linturi: Agriculture and Livestock Development

(XIV) Ezekiel Machogu: Education

(XV) Davis Chirchir: Energy and Petroleum

(XVI) Ababu Namwamba: Youth Affairs and Sports

(XVII) Simon Chelugui: Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development

(XVIII) Salim Mvurya: Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs

(XIX) Florence Bore: Labour and Social Protection

(XX) Eliud Owalo: Information, Communications and the Digital Economy

(XXI) Susan Nakhumicha Wafula: Health

(XXII) Mercy Kiiru Wanjau: Secretary to the Cabinet

And the full speech by the president.