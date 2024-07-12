Humour·Social Media All the Memes and Tweets Trending in Nairobi This Furahiday July 12, 2024 by Nick Mwangi As the week comes to an end, this is what’s trending on the socials today. Prev1 of 21NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 21NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Cabinet Dismissal Insufficient, Ruto Should Fall on his Sword – Omtatah Next Story Human Rights Commission Makes Additional Demands to Ruto Latest from Blog Heart-Rending Testimony as Court Hears Child’s Account of Shakahola Cult Ordeal Human Rights Commission Makes Additional Demands to Ruto Cabinet Dismissal Insufficient, Ruto Should Fall on his Sword – Omtatah High Court Strikes Down Ruto’s Shakahola Inquiry Alleged Vandals of MP Sudi’s Timba XO Club Granted Bail