My Wife and My Girlfriend Are Friends, says Oparanya

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya shared insights into his polygamous marriage, revealing that his two wives and girlfriend are friends.

During the Art of the Living lifestyle show, Oparanya mentioned that his wives, Priscilla Oparanya and Caroline Oparanya, have no issues with him having a girlfriend.

“So we have no problem. I have no problem and my wife doesn’t have a problem. Even when my girlfriend visits, my wife has no problem,” he stated.

“They are friends, and sometimes my girlfriend comes by to say hi to my wife. My wife can’t complain because I take good care of her every day.”

Oparanya expressed his confidence and transparency, attributing it to his mother’s advice to be sincere.

“My mother told me to be sincere, but because I was born alone, she always said, ‘My son, it’s unfortunate that you were born alone.’ Actually, there were five of us, but the first four died, so I became the only one surviving. My mother used to say, ‘When you grow up, have more children to compensate for what I would have had.’ That’s how I became sincere, and people here know that when I say something, it happens; I don’t cheat,” Oparanya explained.

This revelation comes less than two months after viral photos of Oparanya with his girlfriend Mary Biketi were leaked online.

The ODM deputy leader stated that the photos were leaked from the studio where they were taken.

“I have seen someone circulating my photos. Those are genuine photos. I don’t know why someone would waste time trying to circulate them. It is very unfortunate that the studio where I took those photos leaked them to the press. Those are very decent photos, and I don’t know why people are interested when you take photos with a loved one,” Oparanya said in April.