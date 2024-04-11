Uhuru’s Traitor Remarks Not Directed at Raila, Murathe Clarifies

David Murathe clarified that former President Uhuru Kenyatta aimed his traitor accusation at his former allies who deserted him to collaborate with his former political ally-turned-rival, President William Ruto.

Murathe stated that Kenyatta was not referring to Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is looking to take a back seat from local politics for the AUC chairmanship job.

According to the Jubilee Party vice chairperson, Uhuru was singling out individuals whom he had aided in building their political careers, only for them to betray him when he needed their support.

Murathe specified that Uhuru Kenyatta was referring to politicians who were present during the ordination of two Catholic bishops in Nairobi on Saturday when the former President made his ‘politics of betrayal’ remarks.

“The former president was talking to the leaders present at the church event who turned against him despite supporting them to make political, cabinet and ambassadorial positions,” Mr Murathe said in an interview with Nation.Africa,