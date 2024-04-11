Education Ministry says School Children Earning Money from Artistic Work

Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang has disclosed that students in all learning levels are now earning from their artistic work.

Speaking in Embu during the official launch of the 62nd Kenya National Drama and Film Festival, held jointly at Kangaru Secondary School and Embu University, PS Kipsang stated that with the assistance of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), the content created by the three groups is now being monetized.

The PS mentioned that the move aligns with President William Ruto’s directive to establish mechanisms for monetizing content for students.

“We were directed by the President last year during the State Concert that we need to make this process earn an income both to our children, to their institutions and to this country. I am happy I can report today that through the KICD there has been a lot of development on the same and we can tell you our children have started earning,” PS Kipsang said.

The PS further emphasized that the festival, dubbed “Unlocking Opportunities for Social-Economic Transformation through Drama and Film,” aligns with the government’s agenda of promoting creative arts through drama, film, music, and visual arts.

Investments in Creative Sector

He added that the government acknowledges the immense potential of the creative sector and is dedicated to creating an enabling environment for artists, creators, and cultural entrepreneurs to thrive.

“We are investing in state-of-the-art cultural infrastructure such as theaters, art galleries, and studios. These facilities provide spaces for artists to create, collaborate, and showcase their work to local and international audiences,” said the PS.

Kipsang stated that to consistently finance the creative industry, the government has set up funding mechanisms, grants, and subsidies tosupport artists and cultural organizations.

He highlighted the Sports, Arts, and Social Development Fund as one key initiative that the government is leveraging to continuously support talent programs, not only within the Ministry of Education but also among the youth.

“We are working closely with stakeholders in the creative industries, including music labels, film production companies, publishing houses, and fashion designers, to create a conducive environment for growth and innovation. This includes regulatory reforms, tax incentives, and market access opportunities to stimulate investment and job creation within the sector,” Kipsang added.