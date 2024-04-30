SGR Extends Ticket Validity Following Postponement of School Reopening

On Monday, April 29, the Kenya Railways Corporation declared that students who had bought Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) tickets and were impacted by the sudden shift in the schools’ opening date would be allowed to use their tickets from Monday, May 6, to Friday, May 10.

The Railway corporation said this directive would solely apply to students and their accompanying guardians.

“We wish to notify members of the public that owing to the postponement of school opening dates for all primary and secondary schools by the Ministry of Education, all student tickets purchased for travel between today, Monday, April 29th and Friday, May 3rd 2024 aboard the Madaraka Express will remain open for use from Monday, May 6th to Friday, May 10th 2024,” KRC stated.

On Monday, the Ministry of Education delayed the school reopening by a week, rescheduling the new opening day to May 6 due to the floods wreaking havoc across the country.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu clarified that the ministry would continue issuing updates and endeavor to mitigate the effects in schools.

“In the meantime, the Ministry will work with relevant agencies and stakeholders to put in place measures to mitigate the adverse effects of the rains and provide regular updates on all developments as pertain to the education sector,” Machogu said.