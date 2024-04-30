Suggestions

“Floods Are Not A Joke…”Murkomen Urges Kenyans to Heed Directives as Flooding Worsens

April 30, 2024
by

CS Kipchumba Murkomen has urged Kenyans to follow all safety directives issued by the national and county governments regarding the ongoing floods to prevent further loss of lives.

The Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) made this plea during his visit to Mai Mahiu, Naivasha Constituency, where he confirmed that 45 people had lost their lives due to flash floods on Monday morning.

CS Murkomen implored Kenyans to adhere to any directives given by authorities, stressing that the nation cannot afford to lose more lives due to negligence.

“With much respect I urge Kenyans this is not a joke anymore like the one we talk about on social media. These are the lives of people,” the Minister said.

“When we ask you to move to a particular place please move. When we tell you not to cross some roads, rivers, and other places you have been warned to look out for kindly do so and help the nation to tame this crisis.”

CS Murkomen emphasized that the government and other multi-agency teams are prepared to collaborate with county governments in conducting search and rescue operations in the area and other affected regions across the country.



Previous Story

Suspected Police Officers and KDF Soldiers Fight Over Ksh 4K Alcohol Bill

can you book Nairobi to Kisumu train online?
Next Story

SGR Extends Ticket Validity Following Postponement of School Reopening

Latest from Blog

Don't Miss

You Will Be Charged With Attempted Suicide If Found Using Flooded Roads

Ledama’s Sister Makes History as First Black Mayor of City in Ireland