“Floods Are Not A Joke…”Murkomen Urges Kenyans to Heed Directives as Flooding Worsens

CS Kipchumba Murkomen has urged Kenyans to follow all safety directives issued by the national and county governments regarding the ongoing floods to prevent further loss of lives.

The Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) made this plea during his visit to Mai Mahiu, Naivasha Constituency, where he confirmed that 45 people had lost their lives due to flash floods on Monday morning.

CS Murkomen implored Kenyans to adhere to any directives given by authorities, stressing that the nation cannot afford to lose more lives due to negligence.

“With much respect I urge Kenyans this is not a joke anymore like the one we talk about on social media. These are the lives of people,” the Minister said.

“When we ask you to move to a particular place please move. When we tell you not to cross some roads, rivers, and other places you have been warned to look out for kindly do so and help the nation to tame this crisis.”

CS Murkomen emphasized that the government and other multi-agency teams are prepared to collaborate with county governments in conducting search and rescue operations in the area and other affected regions across the country.