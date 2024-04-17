Nviiri The Storyteller Unveils New Team After Leaving Sol Generation

Musician Nviiri Sande, also known as Nviiri The Storyteller, has begun a new chapter in his career after leaving the Sol Generation nest.

After five years under the nurturing wing of the MTV-Award-winning Afropop band Sauti Sol, the ‘Pombe Sigara’ hitmaker announced his new musical journey in a statement on Monday, April 15.

Nviiri expressed gratitude for the invaluable support, mentorship, and platform provided by the label and its visionary force, Sauti Sol. He described his time with Sol Generation Records as transformative and filled with growth.

“Through their unwavering belief in Nviiri’s talent and artistic vision, we’ve witnessed the evolution of a true musical gem. From chart-topping hits to soul-stirring performances! As we turn the page to a new chapter, we carry with us the lessons learned, the memories cherished, and the bonds forged,” the statement reads in part.

Nviiri at the same time unveiled his new management team, confident that their wealth of experience, passion, and expertise will be invaluable on his new musical journey. They include his manager and girlfriend Maisha Wirth, his International Manager Jamie Alderson, and his Bookings manager, Indiya Oliver.