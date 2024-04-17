Ezekiel Machogu: Performing Arts Not Optional in CBC

On Monday, April 15, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu declared performing arts compulsory in the Competency-Based Curriculum.

Addressing attendees at Kangaru Girls High School in Embu County during the Kenya National Drama and Music Festival, CS Machogu emphasized that performing arts has been integrated into the CBC and will be taught across all educational levels, from pre-primary to tertiary institutions.

He directed that every single school is expected to participate in the performing arts competition.

“Performing arts is not optional, it is compulsory and the government is taking the matter seriously, We will even have learning materials in the CBC curriculum,” he said.

Machogu observed that Kenyan children possess talent in drama and music, advocating for the provision of necessary support to help them cultivate their abilities. He acknowledged the improving performance standards and stressed the importance of encouraging children in their artistic endeavors.

“We are investing heavily in the performing arts to tap into the great potential we have in the country, we have great talent among our young people who can even make it to international competitions.

“There’s great improvement in performance compared to the last competition held in Mombasa and our children will go far,” he added.