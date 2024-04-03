Man in Court for Assaulting Juja OCS During Crackdown on Illicit Brews

A suspect has appeared in court in connection with the attack on Juja Police Station commander John Misoi during a crackdown on illicit brew in Gachoro village.

At the Thika Law Courts, Chief Magistrate Philip Mutua presided over the arraignment of Peter Karanja, where the prosecution and investigating officer, David Gacheru, applied to hold him for 10 days to complete investigations.

Gacheru informed the court during the application that the injured officer has yet to provide a statement, and they are awaiting a medical report to fill out the P3 form.

Granting the application, Magistrate Mutua noted that the matter is of public interest since the officer was attacked in the line of duty.

The case will be mentioned on April 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua paid a visit to Officer Misoi at Avenue Hospital in Thika on Tuesday. Alleged brewers and sellers of illicit alcohol shot the officer with an arrow on Easter Monday, causing an injury to his right leg.

Gachagua personally assured Misoi of support throughout his recovery and issued a warning that those responsible for the attack, as well as anyone attempting similar acts against law enforcement officers, will face tough consequences.

The Deputy President reiterated the government’s commitment to combating illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse.

“What we have seen in Juja is an attempt by criminals to attack police officers so that they can give up on this exercise. I want to assure them and the people of Kenya that this has just strengthened our resolve to fight.

I want to thank all our police officers in the country from the Inspector General and his two deputies, all the county and regional security teams down to the junior officers for the good job they are doing,” said the DP.