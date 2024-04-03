Court Postpones John Matara’s Bail Hearing on Robbery with Violence Charges

Ruiru Magistrate Charles Mwaniki yesterday postponed John Matara’s bail ruling in a robbery with violence case involving one of his victims in Kahawa Wendani last year.

The decision was made after Probation Officer Margaret Manda failed to present the probation report in court on Tuesday. In March, Magistrate Mwaniki directed the Officer to submit a report to guide the court on the amount of cash bail or bond required for Matara’s release.

The court had previously determined that the state had not provided compelling reasons to deny the accused release on bail or bond terms.

RELATED – New Charges Leveled Against John Matara for Attack on Woman in Kahawa Wendani

However, on Tuesday, Officer Manda informed the court that although the report was prepared, she could not submit it. She explained that the county director had not yet approved it and that the regional officer also needed to give it a nod before it could be submitted to the court. Manda requested two weeks to facilitate the process.

Simultaneously, Matara’s lawyer, Samwel Ayora, announced that he would allocate time to collect the necessary documents from the prosecution. The state did not contest the submissions or requests.

Magistrate Mwaniki directed the Probation Office to provide the report on April 24, coinciding with a mention on the hearing date.