Davido Plans Legal Action Against Kenyan Publication Over April Fool’s Prank

Davido has instructed his lawyers to sue a Kenyan publication over an April Fool’s joke that backfired this week.

K24 Digital, an online subsidiary of Mediamax Networks Limited, largely owned by President William Ruto and formerly owned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, reported that the Nigerian Afrobeats singer had been arrested in Kenya after cocaine was found on his private jet following his performance at Raha Fest in Nairobi on Saturday night.

In a statement dated Tuesday, April 2, the musician noted that he did not appreciate the story, which the broadcaster claimed was part of its April Fools’ Day editorial offering.

Davido stated that the allegations tarnished his name and his brand. He emphasized that he had never been arrested by anyone in any of the hundreds of countries he had visited.

“Fam, it has come to my attention that false reports regarding an arrest circulated online on April 1st, which has since led to a barrage of calls. I want to assure my fans that these reports are entirely untrue. I successfully completed my scheduled shows in Uganda and Kenya and have since returned home to Nigeria,” Davido stated.