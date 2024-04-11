Kenyans Reveal What Made Them Leave The Church

Around the world, religion in on a decline. The same is happening in Kenya, although numbers are hard to come by.

You may be deceived by the numerous makeshift churches popping up everywhere, but many of them are just about empty, while others are shutting down everyday.

The big, mainstream churches in Kenya still pull off a decent crowd, but there is no denying the falling numbers.

The vast majority of Kenyans still identify as Christian, but many stopped practicing a long time ago, sometimes going years without stepping foot in a church, except for social occasions like weddings and funerals.

From the 2019 census, only 1.6% of Kenyans identified as ‘Nones’, meaning Atheists or Agnostics. However, because of societal stigma, this number could be much higher.

A recent conversation on the r/Kenya Subreddit caught my eyes. Kenyans were asked to give reasons as to why they dropped out of the church. Here are some of the replies.

I officially stopped being a Christian in 2019. This was 7 years after I dropped out church.

I was a very staunch Christian in my childhood (primary and high school). In fact, I was nicknamed “Pastor” by my classmates. I won’t go into the details of how I ‘backslid’, but I initially didn’t intend to stop being a Christian for good.

While in campus, I didn’t hold back on the pleasures of the world (drugs, sex, etc). Afterwards,(maybe when maturity started kicking in), I found myself yearning for a spiritual path.

Interestingly, I tried seeking solace from the church, but couldn’t find the kind of fulfilment I was looking for. I delved into research, which exposed me to a lot of information on traditional Chinese and Indian ‘religions’.

Recognizing how these nations have maintained their practices and beliefs (despite colonization), I came to appreciate the culture and traditions of my ancestors. Surprisingly, I have come to realize that many of my age mates (aged 25-35) have adopted a similar path. And everyone has a similar sort of spiritual awakening.