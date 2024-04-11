TIFA: Poll Showing Peter Kenneth More Popular Than Rigathi is Fake

On Wednesday, a purported survey by pollster TIFA was circulating on social media.

The ‘poll’, which was mostly just a screenshot from a media outlet, showed that Peter Kenneth was more popular than Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Mt. Kenya region.

Coming in at 32.4%, Kenneth was found to be the most popular politician in the region, followed by Muhoho at 25.7% with the DP coming third at 24.3%.

The pollster however came out and branded the poll as fake.

Fake News Alert! The results attached are fake. Don't be misled. For authentic polls, visit our official website https://t.co/ZctZRIrXWm #FactCheck #StayInformed pic.twitter.com/QMtVJm0oWu — TIFA Research (@TifaResearch) April 10, 2024

It is unclear who was behind the numbers, but more and more people are angling for the Mt. Kenya kingpin position, which they believe the Deputy President does not have a strong grasp on.

Leaders who have been mentioned as potential Mt. Kenya leaders include Ndindi Nyoro and Moses Kuria, with the latter appearing to be doing more for that recognition, including hosting and financing tournaments.

DP Gachagua is however not taking it lying down, and has been trying to solidify his position, in among other ways sending a olive branch to former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Meanwhile, Peter Kenneth has largely been out of the conversation, with no indication that he will be returning to elective politics after miscalculations in the last 3 election cycles.