Kaka Empire Co-founder Dennis Njenga Reflects on Win; “Consistency Key To Success”

Dennis Njenga, the co-founder of music management company Kaka Empire, is elated by his win in the Top 40 under 40 prize in Music and Entertainment.

The Top 40 under 40 Awards acknowledges and celebrates the contributions and achievements of young African trailblazers.

Speaking about the award he said: “ 15 years ago, if you’d ask where I’d be today, I would have told you that I’d be exactly where I am today. The countless hours of hard work, pain and sleepless nights have all paid off. It has been a journey filled with consistency, which is the key to success. It’s proof that you can achieve anything if you work hard for it.”

Kaka Empire, co-founded with rapper King Kaka, represents rapper Femi One, recently recognized among the top 10 Afro-rappers on the continent by the Recording Academy and RnB group Jadi.

At the same time, Njenga also expressed gratitude to his supporters and conveyed optimism for the future.

“I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way, and for everything that I’ve accomplished this year. I’m excited about what the future holds and hopeful for a brighter tomorrow.

“Let’s strive to win more awards and achieve even greater things in our lives.”