TikTok is a popular social media platform where people create and share short videos for other users to engage. With about one billion active users monthly, TikTok has greatly transformed the social media landscape, presenting exciting opportunities for businesses, influencers, and individuals to gain popularity and generate massive incomes.

Being one of the major metrics to measure influence, popularity and success on the platform, it is now a big deal for creators to have a lot of followers. This will also guarantee more reach/exposure and qualify them to earn more from live streams and sponsorships.

So, in this article, we will tell you who has the most followers on TikTok and some of the most followed TikTok accounts in 2024. We will also share with you some proven methods to grow your followership and with time, possibly become one of the most followed accounts.

Top 10 Most Followed TikTok Influencers Accounts in 2024

TikTok has made a lot of users popular, shaping the social media landscape. Among them, some have amassed huge followings, becoming influential figures and earning high incomes from TikTok. Below is a list of the top 10 TikTok influencers that have the highest follower counts:

Khaby Lame – 161.4 million followers Charli D’Amelio – 152 million followers Bella Poarch – 93.9 million followers Mr Beast – 93.5 million followers Addison Rae – 88.6 million followers Zach King – 81 million followers Kimberly Loaiza – 80.8 million followers Cznburak – 74.8 million followers Domelipa – 73.2 million followers Dixie – 56.3 million followers

7 Effective Strategies to Get More Followers on TikTok

Here in this section, you will learn more about the other effective strategies to naturally build your TikTok followers to become a popular influencer in your niche:

1) Follow Current Trends

Staying on top of TikTok trends and viral challenges is crucial to draw and keep followers. Following trends shows you’re current and in tune with what people like.

To know the current trends in your niche, check the “For You Page” regularly and look at the trending posts or check out other similar creators in your category. When you spot a trend, recreate, and put your own spin on it to make it unique.

Also, you should pay attention to popular sounds and music. Use them to give your content more visibility. Ensure that your content is very engaging to make people always come back for more.

2) Create Original Content

It is important to create unique and original content on TikTok. It helps you stand out from the crowd and attracts more people to your page. To brainstorm creative ideas, think about what you love and what makes you special.

You can also try out different content styles like comedy, dance, or DIY. Show off your personality and be totally original. Don’t be afraid to try new things and see what works best for you. Remember, being yourself is what people love most, and it will help you stay consistent!

3) Use Relevant Hashtags

Using hashtags that are related to your target audience on TikTok, gives your videos more discoverability, and helps to draw the right audience that is interested in such content.

To know which hashtags to use to maximize visibility, check for trending hashtags in your niche and use them.

Also, for content-specific hashtags, you should consider what your video is about and what words people might search for, and then use them as hashtags. For example, if you’re sharing a funny cat video, use hashtags like #cats #funnyanimals.

This way, your video gets shown to people who love cats or funny stuff. Doing this helps increase the chances of your video reaching more people and getting more views.

4) Post at the Right Time

Knowing the best time to post and share your TikTok videos at that time helps you reach more people. You want to catch your audience when they are most active online. Try posting at different times and see when you get the most follows, likes, comments, and shares.

Also, use TikTok analytics to see which times your target audience is most active and consider other demographics such as location, time zone, age, and so on. This will help you find the perfect time to make your TikTok videos blow up.

5) Go Live on TikTok

Hosting live streams is a great way to connect with your audience instantly and gain new followers. When you go live on TikTok, you can engage with viewers in real time, answering their questions and reacting to their comments.

To plan a successful live session, choose a good time when your followers are most active and promote it beforehand through your posts.

During the live stream, be interactive and genuine, encourage viewers to participate and share the stream with their friends. You can also host Q&A sessions or fun challenges.

6) Collaborate with Brands and Sponsors

Collaborating with brands on TikTok can boost your visibility and follower count. Start by reaching out to brands you like and have a similar audience and values as you. Negotiate partnerships that benefit both sides, like free products or services.

Make sure any sponsored posts fit seamlessly with your usual content so it does not feel strange to your audience. Keep your sponsored content authentic and engaging to maintain trust with your followers.

7) Promote Your Videos on Other Social Media

Cross-promoting your TikTok videos on other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and so on, can also help you reach a bigger audience outside your TikTok community.

When sharing your post links, use eye-catching thumbnails or snippets to grab attention. Don’t forget to include relevant hashtags and captions to make your content discoverable.

You can also engage with your existing followers on those platforms by asking them to follow you on TikTok for more content.

Conclusion

Becoming a TikTok influencer is becoming more lucrative day by day. However, to become successful at it, you need to use the right hacks that we have provided in this article. Start with the tips that can instantly boost your followers, and use other methods discussed to build naturally.