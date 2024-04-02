CS Duale Urges Religious Tolerance Among Kenyans

The Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Duale reiterated the government’s commitment to religious pluralism.

Speaking at the Mombasa International Grand Quran Competition organized by the Mombasa County Government held at the Serani Sports Ground, CS Duale highlighted the significance of President Ruto’s understanding and respecting diverse religious beliefs.

The event attracted internationally acclaimed Muslim Scholars like Sheikh Othman Maalim, Dr. Billal Philips, and Azhar University scholars. Principal Secretary for Transport Mohamed Daghar, MPs Mishi Mboko, Rashid Bedzimba, Zamzam Mohamed, Mohamed Machele, and Senator Mohamed Faki also attended.

In retrospect, Duale emphasized his longstanding advocacy for the rights of Muslims in Kenya.

“For the past 15 years, I have fought for the rights of Muslims in Kenya. Now, we are fortunate to have a President who embraces religion and respects all faiths,” said Duale.

He encouraged parents to prioritize secular and religious education for their children.

CS Duale emphasized the importance of memorizing the Quran and its role in shaping moral character and instilling virtues that contribute to national development.

“Investing in the education of our children, both in secular schools and madrassas (Muslim Schools), is paramount,” stated Duale, adding, “Memorizing the 30 Juzuu of the Quran not only enriches their spiritual lives but also molds them into responsible citizens who contribute positively to our society.”

Mombasa Governor Nassir pledged that the inaugural Mombasa International Grand Quran Competition would continue during his tenure, extending into the month of Ramadan.

“I promise that this year’s Quran competition is just the beginning. We will continue to organize this event each year, as it serves as a platform to uplift and inspire the youth of our city,” stated Governor Nassir.

He acknowledged the support of Mombasa County Assembly members for their unwavering support in organizing the competition.

More than 115 participants from Somalia, Zanzibar, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, and Kenya competed in the Qur’an memorization competition.

Only 22 finalists, distinguished by their exceptional memorization of the 30 chapters of the Qur’an, progressed to the final stage.

Kabito Abdulkarim from Uganda emerged as the overall winner, receiving a cash prize of Kes.600,000, while Hanif Abdi from Kenya showcased remarkable dedication, securing the runners-up position and a prize of Kes.400,000.

The event not only celebrated the profound commitment to Quranic memorization but also facilitated cultural exchange and unity across borders.