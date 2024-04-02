Nazizi Marks Birthday Without Son Jazeel, Reflects on Heartache

Nazizi Hirji had the “worst birthday ever” as she turned 43 on Saturday, March 30 without her son, Jazeel Adam.

The renowned East African singer posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram as she reflected on the painful birthday without the late Jazeel as well as her late brother Firoz.

In her emotional caption, Nazizi expressed the agony of marking her birthday without the two people she loves the most, stating, “What a bloody painful Birthday without my baby.”

“The comfort is supposed to be in knowing that even though the 2 people I love the most are not with me today , they are together and that Firoz is taking care of @jazeeladam for me … just imagine that being the comfort 💔💔😭😭. Life stopped making sense to me.”

Nazizi also expressed gratitude towards her close friend and radio personality, Tallia Oyando, for gifting her a portrait of Firoz and Jazeel, which deeply touched her heart during this grieving period.

She shared the challenge of envisioning her son and sibling together until she received this thoughtful gift.

“…it’s one of the things I got while grieving that really touched my heart. Even though Firoz and Jaz are literally buried side by side, I couldn’t picture them together till u gave me this gift…My heart is 6 feet under…#worstfeeling#worstbirthdayever#childloss#siblingloss#grief” she wrote.

Jazeel, aged 3, tragically lost his life in an accident that occurred on Christmas day at the hotel where the family was vacationing in Tanzania.