Mobile Consular Services to Reach Kenyans in China This Month

The State Department of Diaspora Affairs will provide mobile consular services to Kenyans in various cities in China from April 13 to April 20.

Kenya’s Ambassador to China, Willy Bett, announced this during a webinar hosted on Sunday for Kenyan students.

The delegation will commence offering services in the capital Beijing on April 13, proceed to Guangzhou on April 15, move to Shanghai on April 17, and conclude in Hong Kong on April 20.

In Beijing, the team will also cater to Kenyans in Tianjin, while the Guangzhou itinerary will include Shenzhen. Those in Nanjing will receive services in Shanghai, and the Hong Kong station will cover Macau.

The department, in collaboration with the Immigration Department and the National Registration Bureau, has been conducting mobile consular services worldwide, bringing various services closer to Kenyans living abroad. The rollout is currently in phase three.

Services offered include the application and replacement of ID cards, passport application and renewal, authentication of certificates, application of birth certificates, police clearance, document attestation, and declaration of citizenship.

The department has since covered Turkey, the US (Boston, Seattle, and Houston), Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Egypt, South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia, Thailand, and the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

During the Sunday webinar, Ambassador Bett encouraged students to prioritize their studies while also urging them to capitalize on their time in Beijing, China, to gather business ideas.

“Many people are coming to China to benchmark in various sectors. You have an opportunity to benchmark as you study here. Be courageous enough to think of new ventures, ” Bett said.

The envoy also advised the students to familiarize themselves with the Chinese culture and ensure they respect the rules, policies, and laws of the land to avoid getting into trouble.