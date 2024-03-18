In the ever-evolving media consumption landscape, traditional mediums like radio and television remain dominant, undeterred by the growing influence of social media and video streaming platforms.

Recent data released by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) underscores the enduring popularity of television and radio, which continue to exhibit higher consumption rates compared to their digital counterparts.

The statistics reveal that television commanded a robust 57 percent viewership share in both the first and second quarters of the 2023/24 fiscal year, while radio maintained its stronghold with 58 percent and 57 percent listenership during the same period.

Despite this resilience, the past year has witnessed a notable surge in social media usage and online video consumption.

According to the CA, social media engagement saw a modest increase from 45 percent to 46 percent across both quarters, while online video streaming witnessed a more significant rise from 20 percent to 22 percent.

“The prevailing media consumption trend observed in both quarters indicates a blend of Radio, TV, and Online platforms, constituting 24.6% in Q2 2023/24,” the CA data reveals. “This suggests a substantial portion of the population simultaneously interacting with radio, television, and online content.”

The enduring dominance of television and radio can be attributed to their widespread accessibility and affordability, particularly in rural areas.

According to CA’s findings, radio listenership remains prevalent in rural regions, while television and internet usage are more pronounced in urban centers, registering at 82 percent and 76 percent, respectively.

Regionally, Western and the Rift Valley emerge as strongholds for radio listenership, boasting rates of 85 percent and 82 percent, respectively.

Conversely, Nairobi leads the pack in television engagement, with an impressive 81 percent viewership share.