Kimani Mbugua, a former Citizen TV journalist turned TikToker, once again faced misfortune as he reported being mugged while live on TikTok on Saturday, March 23.

In an Instagram post, Kimani described how he was accosted by a panga-wielding man on the morning of March 23, 2024, in Thika. He sustained minor injuries and lost his prized mobile phone, which he had purchased with funds raised by his well-wishers last year.

“I was mugged this morning while I was live on TikTok by a guy with a panga. I was on my morning walk in Jomoko in Thika. I hurt my leg and hand but am doing okay. I reported the case to Kiandutu police station OB no 05/23/03/24. I am doing okay but I lost my Samsung A34 which you guys bought me,” he said.

Kimani mentioned that he was using the phone to shoot content and appealed to the police for help in recovering it. “I was producing content with it, Kenya police please help me recover it please.”

The phone was part of the equipment purchased from the proceeds of a fundraiser after Kimani Mbugua appealed for help in September last year

The former TV journalist had opened up about his emotional toll, including the loss of friendships and diminishing support from those around him.

“Feels so bad to call myself a former TV journalist. I am in a problem, but I don’t want to also look as if I am begging.