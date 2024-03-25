Kimani Mbugua, a former Citizen TV journalist turned TikToker, once again faced misfortune as he reported being mugged while live on TikTok on Saturday, March 23.
In an Instagram post, Kimani described how he was accosted by a panga-wielding man on the morning of March 23, 2024, in Thika. He sustained minor injuries and lost his prized mobile phone, which he had purchased with funds raised by his well-wishers last year.
“I was mugged this morning while I was live on TikTok by a guy with a panga. I was on my morning walk in Jomoko in Thika. I hurt my leg and hand but am doing okay. I reported the case to Kiandutu police station OB no 05/23/03/24. I am doing okay but I lost my Samsung A34 which you guys bought me,” he said.
Kimani mentioned that he was using the phone to shoot content and appealed to the police for help in recovering it. “I was producing content with it, Kenya police please help me recover it please.”
The phone was part of the equipment purchased from the proceeds of a fundraiser after Kimani Mbugua appealed for help in September last year
The former TV journalist had opened up about his emotional toll, including the loss of friendships and diminishing support from those around him.
“Feels so bad to call myself a former TV journalist. I am in a problem, but I don’t want to also look as if I am begging.
“I fell ill in 2020 after I was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, and since then, my life has fallen apart. I have lost so many things, friends during the journey, and people got tired of me, and they got to a point where they were not willing to help,” he said.
Adding: “I realised I could suffer in silence and not speak out and be depressed again and go back to drugs. I am healing, and I am taking each day at a time to try and form my company since I have so many debts. You can host me, and any help would be greatly appreciated.”
Kenyans of goodwill responded to his plight, and his story quickly went viral. They rallied to support him, raising at least Kes.500,000, surpassing the Kes.200,000 he initially sought to get back on his feet.