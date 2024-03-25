Actress Jackie Matubia has announced the completion of her groundbreaking project dubbed ‘Toxic’, which will air on her YouTube channel.

The former Tahidi High actor stated that ‘Toxic’ will bring to life everyday experiences in the grand hustle for success.

Matubia, who recently returned to the country from a trip to Malaysia, said the series will premiere on April 17, 2024.

In a candid moment, shedding tears of joy, Matubia reflected on her journey towards bringing ‘Toxic’ to fruition. She imparted words of encouragement to her audience, emphasizing the importance of perseverance in the face of challenges.

“What I’ve been working on for the past month or so is finally up. So guys let me get ready and come along with me as I show you. Let me tell you something, let me tell you something people, it does not matter the situation you are in it does not matter the battles you’re fighting.

“If you have a dream work for it. You’ll be surprised by the way that people close to you are the ones making you fight those battles. Imagine the people you call friends, the people you call family, are the ones who don’t want you to succeed.” Matubia said. The mother of two mentioned that working on the project was not a walk in the park, noting that she has fought many battles in the process and invested her all. “Let me tell you it does not have to make sense to anyone. It only has to make sense to you. And if it makes sense to you and God keeps pushing you to doing it…God I’m so excited. So come along, come along as I show you guys what I’ve been working on and it’s finally up it’s finally time to share with you.” “I have invested everything I got for this project and I thank God I made it. I have fought so many battles I’ve been called so many names! But I trusted God’s word…He will create a table in front of your enemies. One day I will tell my story,” Matubia concluded.