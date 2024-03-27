TikToker Daddeysgal(born Pauline Wambui Irungu) is overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to God for the fruits of her content creation labor.

The social media influencer, renowned for engaging videos delivered in her signature broken English, is seemingly putting up a house for her parents.

She took to TikTok to give her loyal fanbase a sneak peek of a crib that looks to be nearing completion.

In a short clip, the social media influencer shows the outside of the expansive house situated upcountry with its windows and doors set and roofing completed.

A fresh coat of red oxide can be seen around the base of the house, an indication that it won’t be long enough before Daddeysgal and her family turn the house into a home.

Thanking God for the progress, Daddeysgal pointed out the challenges she had to overcome. She also appreciated her fans for their support.

“I thank God for this far even though it have been a tough moment but I overcome through God grace and mercy 🙏🙏 wengine walinicutoff thinking I will disturb them asking for help but God have been on my side as my back up and I thanks all of who supports me always when am live,” wrote Ms Wambui.

Check Out the House TikToker Daddeysgal is Putting Up For her Parents below.