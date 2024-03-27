On Tuesday morning, the National Transport and Safety Authority arrested several pedestrians for failing to utilize designated footpaths and footbridges.

The Authority announced that it had apprehended an unspecified number of pedestrians for jaywalking, with photos depicting over a dozen individuals being apprehended at various footbridges in Nairobi, mostly underneath the Nairobi Expressway.

The Safety Authority warned that pedestrians must always use walkways and other designated crossing points to prevent accidents and safeguard their safety.

“Pedestrians must use available footbridges, walkways and other designated crossing points to ensure their safety. This morning, several pedestrians who failed to obey traffic rules were detained. To avoid any inconveniences, we urge pedestrians to observe traffic rules,” NTSA said.

The ongoing NTSA crackdown in conjunction with officers from the National Police Service (NPS) is expected to continue as part of the Authority’s recent reinstatement on Kenyan roads as directed by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen last week.

The Authority has also been concurrently running the Usalama Barabarani sensitization program in various counties across the country to educate all road users especially pedestrians on road safety rules to reduce road carnage.

NTSA is also cautioning drivers to adhere to traffic rules during the upcoming Easter holidays.

“This Easter holiday’s period avoid speeding, lane indiscipline, and dangerous overtaking which is a traffic violation. Plan your Journey ahead. Avoid speeding!”