Comedian Mulamwah (born David Oyando) is a happy man having finally moved out of his infamous bedsitter in the ghetto.

On Wednesday, February 21, the funnyman excitedly took to social media to share the good news with his online fanbase. Mulamwah simultaneously shared a video of his big move, showing his belongings already packed in a lorry, all set for the relocation.

Mulamwah reflected on his time in the Kariobangi studio apartment, admitting that he would miss the 9K monthly rent house that was at one time a subject of ridicule on social media.

“Finally !!… God is great KIJANA AMETOKA GHETO . I will miss my 9k bedsitter that welcomed me to the city . my friends wa mtaa pia bana but tutapatana tu. there were a lot of ups and downs but it really helped me save cash and appreciate life better ♥️” he wrote.

Mulamwah further urged his fans to always appreciate their humble beginnings and the small steps they take in life. He also updated his fans that the ongoing construction of his house is almost complete.

Also Check Out – Mulamwah Shows Off House Under Construction

For now, Mulamwah indicated he has moved into a 3-bedroom house, coming days after he welcomed his son, Kalamwah alias Oyando Jnr, with partner Ruth K.

“Always appreciate and thank GOD for the little steps. move slow, move correct. mansion is almost done, meanwhile wacha tuone hii life ya 3B Ikoje kanairo.ata sisi tuskie vile watu huskia bana . Kalamwah kaenjoy kidogo. 🤣🤣 . mtu asikushow any, songa na pace yako! tunahama hadi na mitungi na kamba za nguo 🤣 ladies give your men time 🙏💯” Mulamwah urged.