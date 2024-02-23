Aga Khan University Hospital has introduced its Home Care Service to improve access to quality healthcare.

Originally launched as a pilot program in 2022, the hospital initially focused on providing home care services to oncology patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment and palliative care.

The successful outcomes observed during the pilot phase have paved the way for a full-scale implementation.

At the launch ceremony, CEO Rashid Khalani underscored the innovative nature of the new service, emphasizing its capacity to offer flexibility for both patients and caregivers while ensuring the delivery of high-quality care.

“For patients requiring ongoing care, such as those undergoing treatment for chronic diseases, we are extending our services to their homes to eliminate any inconvenience they may face in accessing care,” said Mr. Khalani.

He added: “Similarly, for working caregivers whose work schedule is often interrupted to take their loved ones to the hospital, we are asking them to entrust us with their care at home, while they continue with their daily routine uninterrupted.”

Dr. Julius Kipngetich, Group Regional CEO of Jubilee Holdings, who served as the Chief Guest at the launch ceremony, commended the hospital for leading healthcare innovations in the country.

“This new service by the Aga Khan University Hospital is timely. Having home care services is a big step towards achieving Universal Health Care, and it also shows relevance to today’s needs of the patient,” said Dr Kipngetich.

The Home Care Service comprises a variety of offerings, including nursing care, physiotherapy, chemotherapy, doctor visits, counseling psychology, nutrition support, palliative care, sample collection for laboratory testing, medication delivery, and wound care, among other follow-up services.

This service is a component of the hospital’s decentralization of services from the main hospital to the neighborhoods, enhancing the services provided by the extensive outpatient network of 53 centers spread across Kenya and Uganda.

Currently, the Home Care Service is accessible in Nairobi and its surrounding areas, with plans to extend its availability to other regions in the future.