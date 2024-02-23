The Muthaiga Golf Club is hosting the highly anticipated 2024 Magical Kenya Open, which commenced yesterday and attracting a formidable field of 144 top local and international golfers competing for the coveted championship title.

Alongside the captivating golf action, attendees have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of entertainment offerings introduced for the event. Sponsored by KBL’s Johnnie Walker brand, the entertainment village came alive from Thursday to Sunday, featuring top DJs and artists performing on all four days.

DJ Legs & DJ Kronixx initiated the four-day festivities with their dynamic mixes on Thursday, setting the rhythm for the event.

Today, Friday 23, a dynamic lineup featuring DJ T Fresh, DJ Pierra Makena, and DJ Jo Kisila will curate a vibrant atmosphere, keeping the crowd grooving late into the night.

Saturday is set to escalate the energy with sets by DJ Tophaz and Capital FM’s mixmaster DJ UV. Accompanied by performances from the soulful Bensoul and the legendary Nameless, the stage guarantees electrifying entertainment throughout the evening.

As Sunday marks the culmination of the tournament, DJ Most Wanted and DJ Adrian will take charge of the decks, followed by the dynamic duo Vijana Barubaru of the Sasa Hivi fame and the award-winning Afro-Pop singer, Ndegz, ensuring an unforgettable night for all revelers.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Magical Kenya Open to provide an unparalleled entertainment experience for golf enthusiasts and music lovers alike. Through the Johnnie Walker brand, we aim to elevate the overall event experience and showcase our support for local artists by offering them a platform to showcase their talents,” said Mark Ocitti, KBL Managing Director.

As part of the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), the Magical Kenya Open holds its stature as one of Africa’s most esteemed golf tournaments, drawing elite golfers from around the world.