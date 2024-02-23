The government is actively collaborating with the largest global marketing company for Kenyan tea to boost tea farming.

President William Ruto made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that the government has forged a partnership with LIPTON Teas and Infusions to enhance the quality of Kenyan tea to meet global standards.

He explained that the objective is to raise farmers’ earnings and broaden opportunities for Kenyans in the tea value chains.

President Ruto further stated that the partnership would guarantee that tea purchased from Kenya is labeled as a Kenyan brand.

“I am glad that LIPTON has committed to support the development of a ‘Kenya Origin’ tea classification to guarantee farmers good returns,” he said.

“We have always wanted tea to pay more; we have always wanted a brand tea for Kenya globally. Now we have the opportunity to do so.”

The President was speaking during the launch of the LIPTON Tea Innovation and Technology Academy at State House Nairobi.

The Kes.500 million academy, slated to be located at the University of Kabianga, will play a crucial role in training farmers to acquire modern skills in tea growing.

“The institution will work with TVETs to ensure we have skilled labour, extension services and capacity building for our farmers to produce quality tea that can fetch a premium price,” he said.

Ruo added that the academy would play a vital role in reversing outdated tea farming practices that prioritize quantity over quality.

He emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring farmers have the necessary information to produce the highest quality of tea globally.

“It is time we use scientific and empirical evidence to tell our farmers what kind of tea will give them the best price,” he said.

Present were Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Lipton Teas CEO Nathalie Roos, Netherlands Deputy Ambassador to Kenya Joris van Bommel, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Senator Alexander Mundigi (Embu) and MPs GG Kagombe (Gatundu South) and John Mukunji (Manyatta).