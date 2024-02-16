The Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Commission (KFC), Timothy Owase, has announced that this year’s Kalasha International Awards will differ from previous editions.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Owase stated that this year’s Kalasha will not function as an independent product; instead, it will integrate the festival, market, and awards.

The event, scheduled for March 27 to 30, will be held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

“The first two days we will have the Kalasha market and festival then on the final day we will have the awards,” Owase said.

“I am inviting everyone to come and invite all other filmmakers to participate in the event to see to it that we all succeed.”

The KFC Boss mentioned that during the awards, they anticipate hosting over 1,000 people and will present awards in more than 39 categories across various segments.

“There will be a cash reward during the gala night. I will not however quote the figure,” he said.

Owase also highlighted that the the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards will feature exhibitors, including workshops and conferences, providing opportunities for meaningful engagement.

He further stated that other countries will have the chance to showcase their preferences, and a stakeholder forum will facilitate local producers and filmmakers in engaging with their counterparts from different countries.

“We expect that during the Kalasha market, you will have an opportunity to cut deals and get new partners from other countries and create an avenue for storytelling,” he noted.

“During the Kalasha awards festival, we will have a lined up film showcase that will have films that people have not watched being filmed and premiered during this season,” Owase added.