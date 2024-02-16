Authorities plan to detain the owner of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker that exploded in Embakasi, resulting in the death of 7 people, for fourteen days while investigations into the incident are underway.

Abraham Mwangi Nguyo, who had been evading authorities since the incident on the night of February 1, was arrested on February 12 when he voluntarily presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Embakasi.

Nguyo’s tanker exploded while delivering gas at the premises of Maxxis Energy Nairobi Limited.

The investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) includes cases related to murder, negligent acts causing harm as per section 244 of the Penal Code, and abuse of office, contravening the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

In an affidavit submitted to Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi of the Milimani Law Courts, Inspector Isaac Kariuki from Embakasi DCI offices reported that the identification process of the 10 individuals who perished in hospitals is currently underway, and the statements of survivors are yet to be recorded.

The case is scheduled for mention on February 28, when investigators will provide an update on the progress made and specify the charges they intend to bring against Nguyo and others in custody.