Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure has established new administrative units, including 16 sub-counties in opposition strongholds.

In a gazette notice dated February 14, 2024, the CS outlined the creation of 16 sub-counties, two divisions, five locations, and seven sub-locations.

As per the notice, the newly designated sub-counties comprise Tarasaa in Tana River, Tiriki East in Vihiga County, Narok Amalo, and Narok West in Narok County, Kambu, Murera, Kerio Valley, Kabras East, and Kabras West in Kakamega County, and Usigu in Siaya County.

Furthermore, Suba Central, Suba West, Suba South, and Rachuonyo West in Homa Bay County, along with Dagoretti North and Dagoretti South in Nairobi County, have been assigned as new administrative units.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 14(1) of the National Government Coordination Act, 2013, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration establishes the following administrative units as service delivery coordination units,” the gazette notice stated.

To decentralize services and enhance accessibility for residents, each newly established sub-county will have its administrative headquarters.

For example, Tiriki East will be based in Shaviringa, with Amalo offices stationed in Sogoo town, while Narok West’s headquarters will be in Ng’osuani.

Prof. Kindiki emphasized that the establishment of new divisions aims to streamline administrative processes and address the increasing needs of the population.

The divisions, including Jibana, Gede, Chakama, Chara, Garsen Central, Fafi, Mugwe, Kathangachini, Uragate, Thagicu North, Kithungo, Kikumbulyu, Kavete, Kikoko, Gakawa, Kabaru, Mweiga, Endarasha, Wamagana, and Siyoi, among others, will serve as focal points for local governance and service delivery.

CS Kindiki clarified that the establishment of additional administrative units, including Meibeki/Karuna, Tembelio, Embobut, Endo, Lolminingai, Kabirirsang, Kapkoros, Kambiri, Namubila, Mageta, Nyamonye, Kabonyo Kanyagwal, Kanyada West, Kanyada Central, Ruma/Kaksingiri East, Gwassi North, Kabondo East, Kojwach, Opapo, and Kuja divisions, underscores the government’s dedication to grassroots development and inclusivity.

These new administrative units will be overseen by sub-county commissioners, assistant county commissioners, chiefs, and their assistants.