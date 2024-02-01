John Jomo Kenyatta, the son of former president Uhuru Kenyatta, has withdrawn a case he had filed against the State last year regarding the government’s attempt to revoke his firearms license.

Jomo, along with the Chief Licensing Officer, the Firearms Licensing Board, and the Attorney General, resolved the gun license dispute and formally recorded a consent in court.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General, represented by State counsel Munene Wanjohi, announced that they had reached a consensus with Mr. Kenyatta’s team, facilitated by his lawyer Fred Ngatia.

Justice Jairus Ngaah marked the matter as settled in the adopted consent, wherein the state committed not to interfere with Jomo’s firearm license.

Furthermore, the state affirmed its commitment to adhere to the procedures outlined in the Firearms Act when handling Jomo’s firearms.

the consent read.

Discussions between Uhuru’s son and the state to explore the possibility of settling his firearm license case outside the courtroom started in December 2023.

Jomo took legal action against the chief licensing officer, the Firearms Licensing Board and the Attorney General following a police raid on his home in Karen, Nairobi on July 21, 2024, where officers demanded the surrender of his firearms.