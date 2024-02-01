Two suspects, David Ekhai Lokere alias Timo (25) and Peter Ushuru Khalumi (30), were Wednesday charged with the murder of athlete Edward Kiplagat alias Benjamin.

Appearing before Justice Anuro Wananda at the High Court in Eldoret, the duo denied killing the Kenyan-born Ugandan long-distance runner on December 31, 2023, at Kimumu in Eldoret.

State counsel David Fedha, leading the prosecution, opposed bail for the suspects, contending that they had previous criminal records and lacked a fixed abode, making them a flight risk.

On behalf of the suspects, lawyer George Sonkule applied for their release on bail, asserting that they were prepared to adhere to any conditions set by the court.

Sonkule also informed the court that during the arrest of the suspects, police officers stole a home theatre and Sh26,000 from them.

However, Justice Wananda instructed Sonkule to report the matter to the police for further investigation.

“If there will be no action that’s when the court may intervene and order for action,” he said.

Justice Wananda instructed the Probation department to submit a pre-bail report within 14 days to assist in the assessment of the bail application.

Wananda further ordered that the matter be mentioned on February 15 and scheduled the hearing for March 7 before Justice Reuben Nyakundi.