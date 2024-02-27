Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has now declared a crackdown on matatus that park along city roads while picking up and dropping off passengers within the city center.

During a meeting with matatu owners over the weekend, the Governor emphasized that the vice was tarnishing the image of Nairobi City.

Citing Tom Mboya Street as an example, Sakaja highlighted that the county had constructed cabros and planted flowers, which some matatu operators were brazenly destroying with their behavior.

“We have matatus parked in the middle of Tom Mboya Street, please find your way out and that is the way it is. You cannot turn this place into a mess,” he said.

“We have constructed cabro and planted flowers. Let me find your vehicle in the middle of the road, you will have to forgive me.” Sakaja said, adding that the crackdown would begin immediately.

Matatu Owners Association (MOA) chairman Albert Karakacha, who was present at the meeting, pledged to support the governor’s endeavors to restore order in Nairobi CBD.

He additionally urged the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to cease issuing licenses to more Saccos, contending that it should collaborate with those already in the market to streamline services.

“We are urging him if possible going forward, he needs to push all companies and Saccos together and to see how we can iron out the problems which the saccos are facing.

“We are going to support him fully since Nairobi is a capital city and we need to make sure it is clean,” Karakacha said.

The Nairobi County Inspectorate is also currently cracking down on drinking joints around bus stations following Sakaja’s order last week.

Read More – Nairobi County to Shut Down Liquor Shops Near Matatu Stations