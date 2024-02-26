In a meeting attended by the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) and officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Friday, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja ordered the closure of all drinking joints around bus stations.

Expressing apprehension about the rising number of road crashes associated with drunk driving, Governor Sakaja instructed County Security Chief Officer Tony Kimani to ensure the removal of drinking establishments from bus stations within seven days.

“Drivers and touts have become habitual drinkers. We are going to remove the wines and spirits located at the stages within a week,” he said.

“Tony, you have my instructions to clear all the wines and spirits which have turned out to be bars…clear them from the terminus completely. I am giving you seven days. They are not in the right place.”

Speaking after receiving a report from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on the fatalities on Nairobi roads, the governor highlighted that drivers and touts spend time in these wines and spirits establishments, which have transformed into bars and drinking dens, while waiting for customers.

“We have lost loved ones due to recklessness on our roads because of alcohol and drug abuse.”

Calling on NTSA and MOA to collaborate with his administration, he insisted that disorder in the county would not continue under his watch. Additionally, he announced a forthcoming meeting with the traffic department, all OCPDs, DCI officers, National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO), and ward and county administrators to address the menace.

“We will no longer allow disorder in the city, Nairobi is the capital city. We are working round the clock to ensure this,” Sakaja assured.