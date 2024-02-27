President William Ruto claimed that 18 years ago, he experienced an epiphany that he would be the President of Kenya.

The year was 2006 and Ruto was attending a revival celebration in the United States of America.

Recounting the moment at the Healing the Nation crusade led by Pastor Benny Hinn on a Sunday, Ruto shared that he was accompanied by his wife, Rachel, when he saw his future as the President of Kenya.

“”I will say this today here in Nyayo Stadium. The first time I got a revelation that I was going to be president in Kenya was in 2006 during the Asuza 100 celebration of revival in the US and I was there with my wife and Rev. Bishop Adoyo and many others,” said Ruto.

He added: “I couldn’t believe that the son from Sugoi would one day be president of Kenya.”

Ruto asserted his belief that the Lord would bestow another revelation upon Kenya, envisioning the country to become not only a great force in Africa but globally.

“I can already see a great country in Kenya going into the future. And it is because we believe in the Living God,” he said.

Additionally, the President pointed to a specific instance in 2023 when Kenya faced a severe drought. After prayers were held at the Nyayo Stadium, the country witnessed the most substantial rainfall in the past decade.

“I have just come from a meeting with the ambassador of the US. She came to tell me that The President of the US has invited the President of Kenya for a state visit, one of a kind. In 20 years, no African President has had a state visit to the US,” Ruto stated.

Before concluding his speech, he uplifted the congregation with a scripture from Deuteronomy 15:6, which states, “For the Lord your God will bless you just as He promised you; you shall lend to many nations, but you shall not borrow; you shall reign over many nations, but they shall not reign over you.”