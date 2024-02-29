Kenya and Ethiopia have signed seven Memoranda of Understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

These agreements include cooperation in cultural development, tourism, wildlife, the blue economy, correctional services, petroleum and energy development, as well as capacity building in the public service.

President William Ruto, on the first day of a three-day State Visit by Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at State House Nairobi, emphasized the commitment of both nations to strengthen partnerships for rapid economic transformation and shared prosperity.

Ruto stated, “I believe that we are now ready to take the next step in making the Kenya-Ethiopia partnership a beacon of transformative possibility and a force of good in our region and our continent.”

During the visit, both leaders committed to leveraging the cordial relations between the two nations to enhance trade and investment. Prime Minister Ahmed highlighted the pivotal role of the strong relations in expediting the realization of ambitious economic plans for both nations.

The leaders also inspected the KETRACO Converter Station in Suswa, Kajiado County, facilitating cross-border power transfer between Kenya and Ethiopia, and soon with Tanzania, via the 400kV Isinya Sub-Station.

This project aims to provide reliable and affordable energy from a regional resource base, enhancing environmental resilience and reducing pollution and vulnerability to climate change. It is expected to increase the volume of power supply at a lower tariff, reducing the cost of electricity in Kenya by more than Kes.90 million in average bulk purchase cost.