Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego granted Derrick Kimathi, the owner of Maxxis Energy Nairobi Limited, a cash bail of Kes.500,000 and an alternative bond of Kes.2 million.

The court heard that the investigation team had gathered statements from 363 witnesses, predominantly victims, and had received 265 completed P3 forms from them

An additional 30 victims were yet to provide their statements regarding the gas explosion at Maxxis in Embakasi which resulted in the death of 12 people and injuries to over 600 others.

The DCI is examining various charges, including murder under sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code, as well as conspiracy to commit a felony. Other charges involve negligent acts causing harm under Section 244 of the Penal Code and abuse of office under Section 46, as read with Section 48 (91) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act of 2003.

“The investigations are complex considering the seriousness of the offences, the expansive of the investigations including the high number of victims’ and witnesses, and amount of time required to access all the witnesses and documents,” an affidavit filed in the court reads in part.

The prosecution had requested 14 more days to complete its investigations into the matter, but the court declined, releasing Derrick Kimathi on bond.