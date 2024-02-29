The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has extended the application deadline for those aspiring to pursue medical courses at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) until March 4th.

The extension comes in response to an uproar among applicants, teachers, and parents over portal hitches.

For the first time, the medical training institution has incorporated various medical courses under the Preservice (Certificate & Diploma) and Inservice (Upgrading & Higher Diploma) programs into the KUCCPS system.

In a statement on Wednesday, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni announced the initiation of applications for the March 2024 intake, assuring that KMTC is committed to collaborating closely with KUCCPS to ensure the prompt placement of Preservice students.

“The deadline for Preservice courses has been extended to March 4, 2024 while Upgrading, Higher Diploma, and Short Courses applications will remain open until the required number of applicants is achieved on a course-by-course basis” she said.

In-service students are required to report on March 12, 2024.

“Subsequently, the College will issue admission letters to this cohort, with an anticipated reporting date of March 12th, 2024. The reporting date for subsequently placed students will be as per the instructions provided in their admission letters,” the Public Health Principal Secretary added.

Preservice applications should be submitted through the KUCCPS portal, while Inservice applications are to be completed via the KMTC admissions portal.

The 2024/25 placement cycle offers a total of 69 universities, three Secondary Teachers Training Colleges, 226 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETS), and the campuses of Kenya Medical Training Colleges (KMTC) for student choices.